Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Kumbh Mela kicks off with Paush Poornima in Prayagraj, first 'snan' today

Mahakumbh 2025 Live: The Mahakumbh 2025 has officially begun with the Paush Poornima, marking the first 'snan' (holy dip) of the event today. Devotees have gathered in large numbers at the Kumbh Mela to take part in this sacred ritual. The holy bath during Kumbh Mela is considered significant as it is believed to cleanse sins and bring spiritual benefits. The Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, continues to attract millions of pilgrims, with various rituals and cultural activities scheduled throughout the event.