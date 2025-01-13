Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Kumbh Mela kicks off with Paush Poornima in Prayagraj, first 'snan' today

The bath taken on some important dates during Kumbh is called Shahi Snan. This name is considered very special culturally. Scholars have different opinions about this name. Some people believe that Naga Sadhus are allowed to bathe first in Maha Kumbh for their devotion towards religion. During this time, Naga Sadhus come to bathe in the Ganga riding elephants, horses, and chariots. That is, their pomp and splendor are seen like that of kings. It is believed that the holy bath of Maha Kumbh was named Shahi Snan after seeing this royal army of Nagas. A similar belief is also about Shahi Snan that, in the olden days, kings and emperors used to take out a grand procession with saints and sages to take a bath during Maha Kumbh. Since then, the bath held on some special dates of Maha Kumbh came to be known as Shahi Snan.