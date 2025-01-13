Monday, January 13, 2025
     
Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Kumbh Mela kicks off with Paush Poornima in Prayagraj, first 'snan' today

Mahakumbh 2025 Live: The Mahakumbh Mela is being held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. The Prayagraj Mela Authority has made all necessary arrangements, including setting up around 1.6 lakh tents for Kalpvasis along the banks of the Ganga, from Jhunsi to Fafamau.

Prayagraj Published : Jan 12, 2025 13:34 IST, Updated : Jan 13, 2025 4:56 IST
Mahakumbh, Mahakumbh 2025, Maha Kumbh 2025, First Shahi Snan, Saint Akhara, Saint Akhada, Prayagraj
Image Source : INDIA TV Mahakumbh 2025

Mahakumbh 2025 Live: The Mahakumbh 2025 has officially begun with the Paush Poornima, marking the first 'snan' (holy dip) of the event today. Devotees have gathered in large numbers at the Kumbh Mela to take part in this sacred ritual. The holy bath during Kumbh Mela is considered significant as it is believed to cleanse sins and bring spiritual benefits. The Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, continues to attract millions of pilgrims, with various rituals and cultural activities scheduled throughout the event.

 

Live updates :Mahakumbh 2025 Live

  • Jan 13, 2025 4:56 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Ocean of crowd arriving at bank of Triveni Sangam

    A massive crowd has begun gathering at the banks of the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the 'mystical' Saraswati, on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima. This marks the beginning of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh 2025, a spiritually significant event drawing devotees from across the globe.

  • Jan 13, 2025 4:49 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Devotees take holy dip as Mahakumbh begins

    Devotees take a holy dip as Mahakumbh, a rare celestial alignment that occurs only once in 144 years, begins on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima, today.

  • Jan 13, 2025 4:34 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    It's amazing here, says a Brazilian devotee at Mahakumbh

    A Brazilian devotee at Mahakumbh, Fransisco said, "I practice Yoga and I am searching for Moksha. It's amazing here, India is the spiritual heart of the world. Water is cold but the heart is filled with warmth."

  • Jan 13, 2025 4:33 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Devotee sings devotional songs as she arrives at Prayagraj | WATCH

    A devotee from Vadodara, Gujarat, sings devotional songs as she arrives at the Maha Kumbh. She has joined the world's largest religious gathering.

  • Jan 13, 2025 4:27 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher, others to perform at Prayagraj

    Renowned singers Kailash Kher, Shankar Mahadevan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and several other prominent artists are set to perform in the holy city of Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh, which begins today. The Culture Ministry has set up a vibrant cultural space -- 'Kalagram' -- in the Kumbh Mela area to celebrate the confluence of art, culture and heritage of India. Spanning an area of 4,000 hectares, it represents a harmonious blend of India's rich cultural traditions and advanced organisational capabilities, the ministry said.

  • Jan 13, 2025 4:16 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Devotees starts to gather at Sangam for first bath of Mahakumbh

    Devotees start to gather at Sangam in Prayagraj as Paush Purnima marks the commencement of the 45-day-long Mahakumbh. This year's event is made even more special by a rare celestial alignment that occurs once every 144 years. The Mahakumbh is historically held at the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the 'mystical' Saraswati rivers. This extraordinary alignment and the spiritual significance of the Sangam add to the grandeur and sanctity of the occasion, drawing millions of devotees from across the world.

  • Jan 13, 2025 3:59 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Why is it called a Shahi Snan?

    The bath taken on some important dates during Kumbh is called Shahi Snan. This name is considered very special culturally. Scholars have different opinions about this name. Some people believe that Naga Sadhus are allowed to bathe first in Maha Kumbh for their devotion towards religion. During this time, Naga Sadhus come to bathe in the Ganga riding elephants, horses, and chariots. That is, their pomp and splendor are seen like that of kings. It is believed that the holy bath of Maha Kumbh was named Shahi Snan after seeing this royal army of Nagas.  A similar belief is also about Shahi Snan that, in the olden days, kings and emperors used to take out a grand procession with saints and sages to take a bath during Maha Kumbh. Since then, the bath held on some special dates of Maha Kumbh came to be known as Shahi Snan.

     

  • Jan 13, 2025 3:59 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Date of shahi snan (royal bath)

    During the Maha Kumbh, the first royal bath will be taken on the day of Makar Sankranti, i.e., on January 14. After this, the second royal bath will be taken on the day of Mauni Amavasya on January 29, and the third royal bath will be taken on the day of Basant Panchami on February 3. However, Kumbh baths will also be taken on the days of Maghi Purnima and Mahashivratri, but these will not be called royal baths. 

    • January 13, 2025: Paush Purnima snan
    • January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (First Shahi snan)
    • January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi snan)
    • February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami (Third Shahi snan)
    • February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima snan
    • February 26, 2025: Maha Shivratri (Final Snan
  • Jan 13, 2025 3:59 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Importance of Maha Kumbh 2025

    The origin of 'Kumbh' is very ancient, it started from the time of Samudra Manthan. When there was a war between the gods and the demons for the Amrit Kalash. Kumbh has special significance for Hindus. On the occasion of every Maha Kumbh, millions of devotees come to participate in this grand festival. In the year 2003, more than 10 million people participated in the Kumbh Mela held in Haridwar. The biggest speciality of Kumbh is the miracle-filled sadhus and saints who participate in the fair, those who are rarely seen. The biggest importance of Maha Kumbh is that the people who participate in it have a different kind of feeling. It is believed that bathing during Kumbh frees one from all kinds of sins which leads a person to salvation. Maha Kumbh is full of miracles in itself.

  • Jan 13, 2025 3:58 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

    The Maha Kumbh Mela is one of the major religious events of Hinduism. A grand Maha Kumbh is being organized in Prayagraj from today (January 13). The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26. According to religious beliefs, a person attains salvation by bathing at the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati during the Maha Kumbh. Also, all the sins of man are washed away by taking a Kumbh bath. The bath taken during Kumbh is also called Shahi Snan.  

  • Jan 13, 2025 3:58 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    How is Maha Kumbh different from Ardh Kumbh and Kumbh?

    The Maha Kumbh is celebrated once in 12 years, completing the 12 cycles of the 12-year Kumbh Mela. Devotees believe that taking a holy dip in water on this auspicious occasion multiplies spiritual blessings and enhances the journey of salvation. In contrast, the Kumbh Mela takes place every three years, rotating between the four holy cities of Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain. The Kumbh Mela is important but smaller in scale compared to the Maha Kumbh and Ardh Kumbh (held every six years). The Maha Kumbha, on the other hand, stands out for its immense size and spiritual significance, attracting the largest number of pilgrims.

  • Jan 13, 2025 3:58 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Places Maha Kumbh Mela is organised

    The Maha Kumbh Mela is mainly organised in 4 places. 

    • Haridwar" The Kumbh Mela is organised in Haridwar when the Sun is in Aries and Jupiter is in Aquarius.
    • Prayagraj: Maha Kumbh is organised in Prayagraj when the Sun is in Capricorn. 
    • Nashik: Maha Kumbh Mela is organised in Nashik when the Sun and Jupiter are in the zodiac.
    • Ujjain: Maha Kumbh is organised in Ujjain when Jupiter is in Leo and the Sun is in Aries. 
  • Jan 13, 2025 3:57 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What is Kumbh Mela?

    The Kumbh Mela is celebrated every three years in four cities located along the banks of sacred rivers in India. The event, held once every 12 years, is referred to as the "Maha Kumbh" due to its increased significance. This particular Kumbh is considered more auspicious because of its timing, and it attracts the largest congregation of devotees. The Maha Kumbh holds a special place in the hearts of the faithful, who come to bathe in the holy rivers and partake in various religious and spiritual activities.

