Mahakumbh: Helicopter ride at Kumbh Mela for Rs 1,296 | Here's how to book

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mahakumbh 2025

Kumbh Mela 2025: Special facilities have been arranged for devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, which began today in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. One of the main highlights of the 45-day grand event is the helicopter ride, offering devotees a stunning aerial view of the fair for just Rs 1,296 per person, according to an official statement. The price of the helicopter ride has been significantly reduced from the earlier fare of Rs 3,000.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said that the helicopter ride, lasting seven to eight minutes, will be available starting January 13 and can be booked through a digital platform. "Helicopter joyride of Maha Kumbh will now cost Rs 1,296 per person from the earlier fare of Rs 3,000 rate," the statement said.

The ride will give tourists an aerial view of the grand Maha Kumbh area, soaring above Prayagraj city.

Know how to book tickets

Online booking for helicopter rides can be done through the UPSTDC (www.upstdc.co.in) website. This facility will be provided by Pawan Hans, an undertaking of the Government of India. Depending on weather conditions and demand, helicopters will operate continuously and ensure a memorable experience for visitors.

According to the release, in addition to this, the Tourism and Culture Department has made preparations to give a thrilling experience to tourists interested in water sports and adventure sports, for which all preparations have been completed at the marked places in the Maha Kumbh Mela area. From January 24 to 26, a drone show will take place, along with a water laser show and other thrilling activities.

Renowned artists from across the country will perform during the extent of the 40-day Mela, which will also feature UP Diwas. Singer Shankar Mahadevan is scheduled to perform at the Ganga Pandal here on January 16. The closing performance will be given by Mohit Chauhan on February 24, the statement said.

Devotees won't be able to offer prayers at Lete Hanuman Temple

In light of the large influx of devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela, the Lete Hanuman Temple, located on the Sangam coast, will remain closed for darshan on three key bathing days: Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 29), and Basant Panchami (February 3).

Mahant Balbir Giri of the temple shared this decision on Sunday, explaining that while the temple's doors will remain closed on these days, devotees will be encouraged to depart after having a glimpse of the temple's peak. He noted that although the temple can accommodate 5,000 visitors at a time, the overwhelming crowd expected makes it necessary to limit access. On these days, rituals will still be performed inside the temple, with prayers offered to Hanuman Ji for the well-being and auspicious journeys of the devotees.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Kumbh Mela kicks off with Paush Poornima in Prayagraj, first 'snan' today

Also Read: Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj set to create history by hosting world's largest fair today | Key details