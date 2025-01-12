Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj set to create history by hosting world's largest religious fair today | Key details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Drone view of Mahakumbh Nagar ahead of commencement of mela

Kumbh Mela 2025: Just a few hours are left for the grand commencement of the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj's Mahakumbh Nagar. All the arrangements have been put in place for the 45-day mega-religious gathering which will commence on Monday on the occasion of 'Paush Purnima' in the Sangam area, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati River.

The government had been engaged in the preparations for months. Meanwhile, the saints from all 13 Akhadas and other spiritual leaders have set up their tents and over one crore pilgrims have already thronged in the Mahakumbh Nagar, a temporary city built by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Image Source : PTINiranjani Akhada saints performing Dharma Dhwaja ceremony

Kalagram established

The Culture Ministry has also made special arrangements to make Mahakumbh memorable. The ministry has set up a vibrant cultural space, 'Kalagram' spanning an area of 4,000 hectares, in the Kumbh Mela area to celebrate the confluence of art, culture and heritage of India. Prominent singers like Kailash Kher, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shankar Mahadevan and others are scheduled to perform in Kalagram.

Kalagram will feature the Char Dhams, 12 jyotirlingas and seven regional cultural courtyards showcasing the country's diversity. Besides, the 'Anubhuti Mandapam' will provide visitors with a unique sensory experience. Over 230 master craftsmen will demonstrate India’s traditional art forms.

Image Source : PTIAn artist paints a wall as part of preparations for Mahakumbh Mela 2025

50,000 QRs installed

Meanwhile, the government has also used technology to assist the pilgrims. Over 50,000 QR codes are installed on electricity poles across the Mahakumbh Mela area. spanning 25 hectares. The QR codes will be useful in identifying locations and registering complaints related to electricity.

Minister for Urban Development and Energy, A K Sharma, said, "Currently, over one crore pilgrims from across the country and abroad have gathered at the Mela and the ghats for the holy dip at the Sangam. Over 50,000 QR codes have been installed on electricity poles, which will make it easier for them to determine their location within specific sectors or roads." He added that by scanning the QR codes on their mobile devices, pilgrims can also send suggestions and complaints directly to the control room.

Underwater drones to monitor activity for 24 hours

As Sangam is at the centre of the confluence and the pilgrims will take a holy dip, the government has deployed an underwater drone, capable of monitoring every activity under the water for 24 hours.

Inspector General of Police (Eastern Zone), Rajiv Narayan Mishra, said the drone, which functions at a very high speed, can keep an eye on the target even in the dark and do reconnaissance up to a depth of 100 metres.

PAC, NDRF, SDRF, ATS, NSG ramp up security, safety

Among other safety measures, 700 flagged boats with PAC, NDRF and SDRF teams will be deployed. To deal with any contingency, the ATS, NSG and other forces have been conducting mock drills for weeks and are well prepared. The government has installed nearly 3,000 cameras to monitor the activities going on in Mahakumbh.

Image Source : PTINSG forces take charge of security

35 crore footfall expected, nearly 20 lakh Kalpvasis

As per the government estimates, over 35 crore pilgrims are expected to visit Mahakumbh between January 13 and February 26. On Mauni Amavasya alone, the footfall in expected to be around 4 to 5 crore. Meanwhile, 15-20 lakh pilgrims are expected to observe Kalpvas.

The main 'Shahi Snan' days this time will fall on Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 29), and Basant Panchami (February 3), when the area is expected to witness an increased footfall of devotees.

Image Source : PTIOver one crore pilgrims arrived in Mahakumbh Nagar

3,000 cameras installed, 1.5 lakh toilets set up

Among other arrangements, the government has upped the count of pontoon bridges to 30, 25,000 public accommodation beds have been set up, 67,000 streetlights have been installed and 1.5 lakh toilets have also been set up.

Image Source : PTI30 pontoon bridges have been built to facilitate pilgrims

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Mahakumbh trains: Three special trains to operate between Katra-Prayagraj, check dates, timings

ALSO READ | Mahakumbh 2025: Swami Avimukteshwaranand emphasises Kalpvas significance, speaks on Gyanwapi