Mahakumbh 2025: Swami Avimukteshwaranand emphasises Kalpvas significance, speaks on Gyanwapi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jyotishpeeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand

Jyotirmath Shankaracharya Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati on Sunday spoke to India TV in an exclusive interview in which he highlighted the significance of Kalpvas, a month-long stay near the Ganga River. He said that householders enjoy spiritual life in Kalpvas, so they leave their homes for a month-long stay.

He further explained that whenever there is a need to do something, a complete plan is needed for it. Similarly, Kalpvas is for one month and its complete plan is made. He said, "We live life in a planned manner. What will I do, by when and how, what will be its result? We say this in Sankalp(vow before starting any religious work). Then we follow the determination and rules. This lasts for a whole month in which one has to live the life of a sanyasi."

Regarding lifestyle in Kalpvas, he said, "The person has to live a life of Sanyasi with one-time satvik (pure vegetarian) meal, bathing in the Ganga after waking up in the morning, following celibacy, not telling lies, chanting, penance and Satsang between full moon to next full moon."

'Spiritual bliss in Kalpvas': Shankaracharya

He said that a sanyasi does not go to the household because they have relinquished that life. As the householder does not have the experience of a sanyasi, they think that the sanyasis have nothing but still remain happy. And that is why they observe Kalpvas for a month, he added. "They do Kalpvas by living with the sanyasis for a month. They do not get the bliss at home which is found here in Kalpvas. Householders get the bliss of spiritual life in Kalpvas," Swami Avimukteshwaranad said.

Shankaracharya reacts to question on Dalit Shankaracharya

On the question related to making a Dalit Shankaracharya, Avimukteshwarananda said that a Dalit was never stopped from becoming a Shankaracharya. Citing the example of Saint Ravidas of the Dalit society he said that became the greatest guru. He said, "A person can rise higher from where he is. A conspiracy has been hatched by politicians to pit us against our brother, which is not right."

We did not search for Shivling in any mosque

On the question of the Gyanvapi issue, he said that it is fine if there is a fight to get one's rights. "We did not look for Shivling in any mosque... we are looking for it wherever we have temples. On the question of Sambhal, he said that wherever there is mention and evidence is available, we should get the right to get the rights there," he added.