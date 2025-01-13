Flight services likely to be disrupted at Prayagraj, other airports due to fog; airlines issue advisories

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The flight services are likely to be affected at several airports.

The dense fog is likely to disrupt flight operations at several airports across the country, including Prayagraj, Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, and Tirupati. In view of this, Airlines have alerted passengers and advised them to keep checking their flight status for updates. Budget airline SpiceJet informed its passengers that poor visibility at Prayagraj (IXD) could affect the departure and arrival of flights. The airline urged travellers to stay updated about the status of their flights. "Due to low visibility in Prayagraj, all departures, arrivals, and subsequent flights may be impacted. Passengers are requested to monitor their flight status," said the airline in an official statement.

IndiGo cautions passengers about potential delays

India's largest airline, IndiGo, also issued a warning regarding flights scheduled in the coming week. The airline stated that fog is expected to persist until mid-next week at airports in Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, and Tirupati, potentially affecting flight schedules. IndiGo advised passengers to check their flight status on the website or app before heading to the airport to stay informed about any changes.

"We understand that such weather conditions can disrupt your travel plans and we appreciate your patience during this time. Please be assured that we are closely monitoring the weather conditions, and as soon as skies clear, we look forward to welcoming you onboard for a smooth journey," IndiGo said in its statement.

Low visibility at Delhi airport

Delhi Airport has also issued an advisory regarding low visibility. As of now, all flight operations are normal but passengers have been advised to contact their airlines for the latest updates on flight statuses.

Air India introduces first-class seats

It should be mentioned here that Air India has announced that it will offer first-class seats on its wide-body Airbus A350-1000 aircraft. This move is part of the airline's effort to strengthen its presence in the global aviation market, particularly on major routes where first-class services remain a sought-after option. The new seats are expected to enhance passenger experience on long-haul flights. As Air India continues to expand and refine its services, these first-class seats are expected to attract high-end travellers seeking a premium flying experience.

ALSO READ: Train services disrupted in Delhi as dense fog, cold wave grip national capital, check details