Train services disrupted in Delhi as dense fog, cold wave grip national capital, check details

The ongoing cold wave and dense fog continued to disrupt train services in the national capital on Monday, January 13, leading to significant delays and cancellations at New Delhi Railway Station.

Several trains arriving and departing from Delhi were delayed due to reduced visibility caused by heavy fog in the region. The dense fog has been causing major disruptions to rail traffic across North India, affecting train schedules throughout the day. According to reports, many trains were running behind schedule by three to six hours, with some even rescheduled to manage the cascading delays.

As visibility remained poor throughout the morning, train operations were severely impacted, and several services had to be cancelled. Passengers were left stranded or forced to deal with last-minute schedule changes as the railway authorities struggled to cope with the situation.

The dense fog, which has been a recurring issue in the region for the past few days, continues to wreak havoc on transportation, especially affecting train travel, which is highly dependent on visibility. The delays have caused widespread inconvenience to passengers, particularly those with time-sensitive commitments.

Railway officials are working to restore normal operations, but with the cold wave and fog persisting, it remains uncertain when train services will fully return to normal. Passengers are advised to check updated schedules before travelling and to remain prepared for delays.

This disruption is part of a broader impact of the cold wave across North India, which has been affecting transportation and daily life in the region.