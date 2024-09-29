Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Indian Railways to run nearly 1,000 special trains to Prayagraj, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Kumbh Mela

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Indian Railways is gearing up for the Maha Kumbh Mela to be held next year. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that nearly 1,000 special trains will run to accommodate the influx of devotees travelling from different parts of the country.

In a series of tweets, the Railway Minister shared details about the Indian Railways' preparations for the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela. The Minister emphasised that Indian Railways is all set to provide a record number of trains, upgraded tracks and better facilities for devotees for Kumbh Mela 2025.

Special trains to run from January 12

He said that special trains and passenger facilities will be started for the pilgrims from January 12, 2025, to February 28, 2025.

Train Operations

140 trains will operate daily from the Prayagraj region.

Special circular train routes will cover:

Prayagraj - Ayodhya - Varanasi - Prayagraj Prayagraj - Varanasi - Ayodhya - Prayagraj

174 rakes have been planned for special trains, with all rakes being longer in length to accommodate more passengers.

MEMU/DEMU rakes will have 16 cars.

Conventional rakes will be equipped with 20 coaches.

Special Trains

The Indian Railways is significantly increasing train operations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in 2025 compared to the previous event in 2019:

Number of Special Trains

2019: 695

2025: 992

Number of Regular Trains

2019: 5,000

2025: 6,580

Passenger amenities

For the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Indian Railways is enhancing passenger amenities with an investment of ₹495 crore. Key upgrades include:

Increased ticketing capacity

Amenities

Passenger shelters Enhanced lighting, security, and CCTV arrangements Improved water supply and toilet facilities Executive lounges and hospital expansions Improvements in the circulating area Accommodation facilities for on-duty staff Boundary construction in railway premises to ensure safety

