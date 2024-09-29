Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to buy 'Made In India' products during upcoming festivals

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Modi at Mann Ki Baat radio show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed his radio show Mann Ki Baat. This was the 114th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular radio show completed ten years. The prime minister praised woman farmers for their contribution to water conservation. The PM also expresses his gratitude to countless people who send letters and suggestions for the programme every month.

PM Modi said for the last few weeks, it has been raining heavily in different parts of the country, adding this rainy season reminds us how important 'water conservation' is.

The prime minister praised 'Create in India', a unique initiative by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to nurture talent and creativity.

Calling upon to plant saplings, PM Modi highlighted the success of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative. "When our collective participation combines with our determination it produces amazing results for the entire society. The most recent example of this is 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'," he added.

"My dear countrymen, Namaskar. This episode today is going to make me emotional. It's flooding me with a lot of old memories. The reason is that this journey of ours in Mann Ki Baat is completing 10 years," said PM Modi.

'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi': PM Modi

PM Modi recalled the repatriation of ancient artefacts by the US, saying we should be proud of our invaluable heritage.

"We are all very proud of our heritage. I always say 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi'. There is a lot of discussion about the return of our ancient artefacts by the US," he added.

Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme.

"A special #MannKiBaat episode! Over 10 years, it has become a unique platform that celebrates the spirit of India and showcases the collective strength of the nation," PM Modi said in a post on X.