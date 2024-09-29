Nasrallah's elimination was 'necessary condition' for Israel to achieve its war goals: Netanyahu

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday (September 28) said that the elimination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was a “necessary condition” for Israel to achieve its war goals. In his first reaction since Israel took down the militant, Netanyahu said that the killings of other militants of the armed outfit “was not enough”, which is why he came to the conclusion that neutralising Nasrallah was also needed.

He blamed Nasrallah for being “the architect” of a plan to “annihilate” Israel.

Nasrallah was killed in an airstrike by Israel on the Hezbollah command centre on Friday (September 27), a move which is likely to give a new shape to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East which has raised fears of a full-blown war on the lines of Gaza.

“Nasrallah was not just another terrorist, he was the terrorist. He was the axis of the axis, the main engine of Iran's axis of evil. He and his people were the architects of the plan to destroy Israel. He was not only operated by Iran, he also frequently operated Iran. Therefore, at the beginning of the week, I came to the conclusion that the powerful blows that the IDF has been landing on Hezbollah in recent days were not enough,” Netanyahu said in his first statement post-killing of Nasrallah.

“The elimination of Nasrallah is a necessary condition in achieving the objectives we have set: Returning the residents of the north safely to their homes, and changing the balance of power in the region for years. As long as Nasrallah was alive, he would have quickly rebuilt the capabilities we took from Hezbollah. Therefore, I gave the directive – and Nasrallah is no longer with us,” he added.

Nasrallah's killing advances return of hostages in the South: Netanyahu

The Israeli Prime Minister hoped that the killing of the Hezbollah chief "advances the return of our residents to their homes in the north". "It also advances the return of our hostages in the south," he said.

"The more that Sinwar sees that Nasrallah will not be coming to his rescue, the greater are the chances for returning our hostages. Israel has momentum; we are winning," Netanyahu said.

He also expressed his determination to "continue striking our enemies", to return the residents to their homes, and to "return all of our hostages".

US backs Nasrallah's killing

US President Joe Biden on Saturday (September 28) extended support to Israel for taking down Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, while holding the latter responsible for the killing of "hundreds of Americans over a four-decade reign of terror". Biden said that the United States fully supports Israel's right to defend itself against Hezbollah and other "Iranian-supported terrorist groups". He described the death of Nasrallah as a "measure of justice for his many victims".

"Hassan Nasrallah and the terrorist group he led, Hezbollah, were responsible for killing hundreds of Americans over a four-decade reign of terror. His death from an Israeli airstrike is a measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis, and Lebanese civilians," Biden said in a statement, hours after the Israeli military announced the killing of the Hezbollah chief. The militant group also confirmed his death soon after.

The US President said that Nasrallah made the "fateful decision" to open "northern front" against Israel the next day of the October 7 Hamas attack on the Jewish country.

"The strike that killed Nasrallah took place in the broader context of the conflict that began with Hamas’s massacre on October 7, 2023. Nasrallah, the next day, made the fateful decision to join hands with Hamas and open what he called a “northern front” against Israel," Biden said.

Middle East tensions

Middle East has been on the brink of a full-blown war as Israel and Lebanon indulged in attacks and counter-attacks in the recent weeks. The conflict could take a new turn after the elimination of Nasrallah who led the militant group for more than three decades.

Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV started airing Koran verses after the announcement of Nasrallah's death. The group said Nasrallah “has joined his fellow martyrs”.

Israel's five hours of continuous strikes on Beirut Friday's attack targeting Nasrallah, by far the most powerful by Israel on the city during the conflict with Hezbollah that has played out in parallel to the Gaza war for nearly a year. The escalation has sharply increased fears the conflict could spiral out of control, potentially drawing in Iran, Hezbollah's principal backer, as well as the United States.

Thousands of people have fled the area since Friday's attack, congregating in squares, parks and sidewalks in downtown Beirut and seaside areas. Israel hopes it will not have to proceed with a ground invasion against Hezbollah in Lebanon, a senior Israeli official said on Friday after Israel attacked the group's central headquarters in Beirut.

