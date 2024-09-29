Biden backs Hezbollah chief Nasrallah's killing by Israel: 'His death a measure of justice for terror victims'

Follow us on Image Source : AP/REUTERS US President Joe Biden and killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah

US President Joe Biden on Saturday (September 28) extended support to Israel for taking down Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, while holding the latter responsible for the killing of "hundreds of Americans over a four-decade reign of terror". Biden said that the United States fully supports Israel's right to defend itself against Hezbollah and other "Iranian-supported terrorist groups". He described the death of Nasrallah as a "measure of justice for his many victims".

Joe Biden's statement on Nasrallah's killing

"Hassan Nasrallah and the terrorist group he led, Hezbollah, were responsible for killing hundreds of Americans over a four-decade reign of terror. His death from an Israeli airstrike is a measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis, and Lebanese civilians," Biden said in a statement, hours after the Israeli military announced the killing of the Hezbollah chief. The militant group also confirmed his death soon after.

The US President said that Nasrallah made the "fateful decision" to open "northern front" against Israel the next day of the October 7 Hamas attack on the Jewish country.

"The strike that killed Nasrallah took place in the broader context of the conflict that began with Hamas’s massacre on October 7, 2023. Nasrallah, the next day, made the fateful decision to join hands with Hamas and open what he called a “northern front” against Israel," Biden said.

US supports Israel's right to defend itself: Biden

"The United States fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself against Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and any other Iranian-supported terrorist groups. Just yesterday, I directed my Secretary of Defense to further enhance the defense posture of U.S. military forces in the Middle East region to deter aggression and reduce the risk of a broader regional war," he added.

Biden emphasised that the ultimate aim is to de-escalate the rising conflicts in the region which is on the edge of a full-blown war after the latest episode.

"Ultimately, our aim is to de-escalate the ongoing conflicts in both Gaza and Lebanon through diplomatic means. In Gaza, we have been pursuing a deal backed by the UN Security Council for a ceasefire and the release of hostages. In Lebanon, we have been negotiating a deal that would return people safely to their homes in Israel and southern Lebanon," he said.

"It is time for these deals to close, for the threats to Israel to be removed, and for the broader Middle East region to gain greater stability," the US President added.

Middle East tensions

Middle East has been on the brink of a full-blown war as Israel and Lebanon indulged in attacks and counter-attacks in the recent weeks. The conflict could take a new turn after the elimination of Nasrallah who led the militant group for more than three decades.

Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV started airing Koran verses after the announcement of Nasrallah's death. The group said Nasrallah “has joined his fellow martyrs”.

Israel's five hours of continuous strikes on Beirut Friday's attack targeting Nasrallah, by far the most powerful by Israel on the city during the conflict with Hezbollah that has played out in parallel to the Gaza war for nearly a year. The escalation has sharply increased fears the conflict could spiral out of control, potentially drawing in Iran, Hezbollah's principal backer, as well as the United States.

Thousands of people have fled the area since Friday's attack, congregating in squares, parks and sidewalks in downtown Beirut and seaside areas. Israel hopes it will not have to proceed with a ground invasion against Hezbollah in Lebanon, a senior Israeli official said on Friday after Israel attacked the group's central headquarters in Beirut.

