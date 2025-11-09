Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes Andaman And Nicobar Islands The tremor was felt across parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, but there have been no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

New Delhi:

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck the Andaman Sea on November 9, 2025, at 12:06 PM IST, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The quake's epicenter was located at 12.49°N latitude and 93.83°E longitude, with a depth of 90 kilometers. The tremor was felt across parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, but there have been no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Local authorities have advised residents to remain calm and follow safety protocols.

Seismologists noted that the region is seismically active due to the movement of the Indo-Australian and Eurasian tectonic plates. While a 5.4 magnitude earthquake is considered moderate, the depth of 90 km may have reduced the intensity felt on the surface.

Meanwhile, German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.07 on Richter scale.

Recent earthquakes in northeast India

This is not the first tremor India has witnessed in recent weeks. Last month, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake shook Assam and parts of northeast India. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, the quake struck at 4:41 PM IST, with its epicenter in Udalguri district at a shallow depth of just 5 km. Residents in Guwahati and surrounding areas rushed out of their homes in panic. Although no immediate casualties or major damage were reported, the tremors were also felt in neighboring countries including Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, highlighting the region’s seismic vulnerability.

Seismic awareness and precautions

Experts emphasize that both the Andaman Islands and northeast India lie in zones of high tectonic activity. Residents are advised to prepare for such natural events by keeping emergency kits ready, securing heavy furniture, and staying indoors during tremors. Authorities continue to monitor aftershocks and have assured the public of timely updates.

While the Andaman quake caused only mild tremors this time, the recurrence of moderate earthquakes in different regions underscores the need for heightened awareness and disaster preparedness. Scientists continue to study the tectonic dynamics in these zones to better predict and mitigate future seismic risks.