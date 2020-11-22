Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh to construct around 2,000 new cow shelters

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that 2,000 new cow shelters will be constructed in the state which will facilitate stray cattle. The chief minister also said that some of these cow shelters will also be run by

Chouhan said, "There are around 7 lakh to 8 lakh stray cattle in Madhya Pradesh. The state government will construct around 2,000 new cow shelters. Not all of the cow shelters will be run by the govt but NGOs will also be operating them."

MP CM made this announcement after the first meeting of the state's 'cow cabinet' or 'gau cabinet', which was held on Sunday at the country’s first cow sanctuary – Kamdhenu Gau Abhayaranya in Agar Malwa district.

It is the first-of-its-kind cabinet in which animal husbandry, forest, panchayat and rural development, revenue, home, and farmer welfare departments will be taken care of.

