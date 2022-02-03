MP's Hoshangabad, Babai to be known as Narmadapuram and Makhan Nagar, tweets CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad and Babai will now be known as Narmadapuram and Makhan Nagar, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed on Thursday. The name change of two cities in Madhya Pradesh will be effective on the occasion of Narmada Jayanti.

The chief minister informed that the state government had sent a proposal to the Centre for the name change of two cities which have been accepted. Babai is the birthplace of Dada Makhanlal Chaturvedi.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his gratitude towards the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting the state's request.

Salute to Dada Makhanlal, the eminent cinematographer and great personality of Indian poetry. Babai will now be known as 'Makhan Nagar'. This is a humble attempt to honour his personality and creativity, Shivraj Singh said.

Along with this, the request for renaming Hoshangabad district as 'Narmadapuram' has also been approved by the Central Government. The change will be implemented from the auspicious occasion of Narmada Jayanti, he added.

Hearty congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on behalf of the entire state including the residents of Babai and Hoshangabad, the MP Chief Minister tweeted.

ALSO READ | When Priyanka, Akhilesh and Jayant came face to face during election campaign in Bulandshahr | Watch

ALSO READ | 'Akhilesh Yadav does not even listen to his father': Amit Shah makes fresh bid to woo Jayant Chaudhary

Latest India News