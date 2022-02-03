When Priyanka, Akhilesh and Jayant came face to face during election campaign in Bulandshahr | Watch

Highlights Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh, Jayant came face to face during election campaign in Bulandshahr

A video showed the 3 politicians waving, greeting each other during their respective poll campaign

In the 2017 UP assembly election, Samajwadi Party and Congress fought election in pre-poll alliance

In a light moment ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav-RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary waved and greeted each other after they came face to face during their respective election campaigns in Bulandshahr on Thursday.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Akhilesh Yadav, who were on their respective campaign in Uttar Pradesh, are seen greeting each other, smiling, waving as they came face to face in Bulandshahr.

In the 2017 UP assembly election, Samajwadi Party and Congress fought election in pre-poll alliance. However, SP got only 47 seats while Congress barely managed 7. In 2022, Akhilesh's SP has entered into a pre-poll alliance with Jayant Chaudhary's RLD.

Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 will be held in 7 phases beginning February 20 while counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Bulandshahr will vote in the first phase on February 10. Along with Bulandshahr, polling in first phase will be held in Kairana, Thana Bhawan, Shamli, Budhana, Charthawal, Purqazi (SC), Muzaffar Nagar, Khatauli, Meerapur, Siwalkhas, Sardhana, Hastinapur (SC), Kithore, Meerut Cantt., Meerut, Meerut South, Chhaprauli, Baraut, Baghpat, Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modi Nagar, Dhaulana, Hapur (SC), Garhmukteshwar, Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, Syana, Anupshahr, Debai, Shikarpur, Khurja (SC), Khair (SC), Barauli, Atrauli, and Chharra, Koil, Aligarh, Iglas (SC), Chhata, Mant, Goverdhan, Mathura, Baldev (SC), Etmadpur, Agra Cantt. (SC), Agra South, Agra North, Agra Rural (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Kheragarh, Fatehabad, and Bah.

