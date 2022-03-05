Madhya Pradesh: Government raises DA of state employees; provide allowance to female students

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The state government had been unable to pay the full DA to the employees as the Coronavirus situation had surged in January

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday stated that the government has decided to increase the Dearness Allowance of state government employees in effect from April.

"We have decided to increase the DA of government employees to 31%, and payment for the same will start from the month of April", said Chouhan.

The state government had been unable to pay the full DA to the employees as the Coronavirus situation had surged in January. Chouhan said now that the country has seen a decline in cases they had decided to give 31% DA.

Further, the state government will also give an additional ₹25,000 to girl students under the "Ladli Laxmi scheme" on taking admission in the college, Chouhan announced.

