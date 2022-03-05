Saturday, March 05, 2022
     
Madhya Pradesh: Government raises DA of state employees; provide allowance to female students

"We have decided to increase the DA of government employees to 31%, and payment for the same will start from the month of April", MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Bhopal Published on: March 05, 2022 23:29 IST
Image Source : PTI

The state government had been unable to pay the full DA to the employees as the Coronavirus situation had surged in January

Highlights

  • The government decided to increase the Dearness Allowance of state government employees
  • They had been unable to pay the full DA due to increase in Coronavirus cases
  • Government will also give an additional ₹25,000 to girl students under the "Ladli Laxmi scheme"

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday stated that the government has decided to increase the Dearness Allowance of state government employees in effect from April. 

"We have decided to increase the DA of government employees to 31%, and payment for the same will start from the month of April", said Chouhan.

The state government had been unable to pay the full DA to the employees as the Coronavirus situation had surged in January. Chouhan said now that the country has seen a decline in cases they had decided to give 31% DA. 

Further, the state government will also give an additional ₹25,000 to girl students under the "Ladli Laxmi scheme" on taking admission in the college, Chouhan announced.

