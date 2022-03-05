Delhi reports 274 fresh Covid-19 cases today, no deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The tally of total active cases now stands at 1,350.

Delhi on Saturday reported 274 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, according to data released by the health department. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the national capital was recorded at 0.58%.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi saw 390 recoveries. The tally of total active cases now stands at 1,350.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, India recorded 5,921 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 289 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (March 5), the country saw a total of 11,651 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.65 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,23,78,721.

Latest India News