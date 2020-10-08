LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan dies; condolences pour in

Image Source : FILE LPJ founder Ram Vilas Paswan dies

Ram Vilas Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party founder and Union Minister, passed away at a Delhi hospital on Thursday after undergoing a heart surgery. His son and LJP leader Chirag Paswan took to his Twitter handle to inform the demise of his father.

पापा....अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।

Miss you Papa... pic.twitter.com/Qc9wF6Jl6Z — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 8, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a picture on his Twitter and wrote, "I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity."

I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity. pic.twitter.com/2UUuPBjBrj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage