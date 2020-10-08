Thursday, October 08, 2020
     
LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan dies; condolences pour in

Ram Vilas Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party founder and Union Minister, passed away at a Delhi hospital on Thursday.

New Delhi Updated on: October 08, 2020 21:17 IST
Ram Vilas Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party founder and Union Minister, passed away at a Delhi hospital on Thursday after undergoing a heart surgery. His son and LJP leader Chirag Paswan took to his Twitter handle to inform the demise of his father. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a picture on his Twitter and wrote, "I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity."

