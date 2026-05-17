LPG tanker 'Symi' arrives at Kandla Port in Gujarat after crossing Strait of Hormuz

Kutch (Gujarat) :

A Marshall Islands-flagged tanker carrying around 20,000 tonnes of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) has arrived at Kandla Port in Gujarat's Kachchh district. The vessel, identified as 'Symi', crossed the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz on May 13 before reaching the Indian port.

The arrival of the LPG shipment comes amid heightened global attention on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial energy transit corridor linking the Persian Gulf with international shipping routes

Two LPG carrier vessels safely passed through Strait of Hormuz

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has confirmed that two LPG carrier vessels bound for India have safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking at an inter-ministerial press conference regarding the West Asia crisis in the national capital, Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, said, "Two LPG carrier vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz."

He added that both cargo shipments were for India and were being operated in coordination with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), ensuring safe passage through the critical shipping lane.

Jaishankar holds talks with Iranian FM

Earlier on Friday, Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, where he affirmed that friendly nations can rely on Iran for commercial safety.Araghchi clarified that Iran will always carry out its historical duty as the protector of security in Hormuz.

In a post on X, he said, "In fruitful engagement with my host, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, discussed regional developments and clarified that Iran will always carry out historical duty as protector of security in Hormuz. Iran is a reliable partner of all friendly nations, who can rely on safety of commerce."

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