Indus Waters Treaty remains in abeyance: India rejects Pakistan-backed Hague court's ruling

New Delhi:

India on Saturday categorically rejected the latest ruling issued by the "illegally constituted so-called" Court of Arbitration over the Indus Water Treaty, calling it "null and void". Further, India said that the Indus Water Treaty remains in "abeyance".

In a statement issued this evening, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has never recognised the establishment of this so-called CoA, adding that New Delhi would never accept any proceedings, awards or decisions issued by it.

"The illegally constituted so-called Court of Arbitration (CoA) has, on 15 May 2026, issued what it termed an award concerning maximum pondage supplemental to the award on issues of general interpretation of the Indus Waters Treaty," Jaiswal said.

"India categorically rejects the present so-called award, just as it has firmly rejected all prior pronouncements of the illegally constituted CoA," the MEA spokesperson added.

(Image Source : X/ @MEAINDIA)India has said that the Indus Waters Treaty remains in abeyance. A view of the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project built on the Chenab River.

The Indus Water Treaty was signed in 1960 following mediation by the World Bank. Under the treaty, Ravi, Beas and Sutlej - all eastern rivers - were allocated to India. Meanwhile, the waters of Indus, Jhelum and Chenab - all western rivers - were allocated to Pakistan.

The treaty, signed by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistan's President Mohammad Ayub Khan, was suspended by India as part of the slew of measures taken in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Pakistan has alleged that India has weaponised the treaty, but New Delhi has refuted all its charges.

The central government has said that by revoking the Indus Water Treaty, a historical wrong has been corrected. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India and its famers have the sole right over Indus waters, while terming the treaty "unjust and one-sided".

The Jammu and Kashmir government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also welcome the Centre's move and has said that development projects stalled in the union territory (UT) will be resumed with the Modi government's assistance.

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