Indus Waters Treaty suspension sparks crisis in Pakistan, deputy PM Ishaq Dar cries 'our people will die' Pakistan is facing mounting water and food stress after India put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack. Deputy PM Ishaq Dar warns of hunger, drought and a threat to lives.

Islamabad:

The impact of India's decisive action after the Pahalgam terror attack is now being felt sharply in Pakistan, with the situation turning grim across the country. After India put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, water scarcity has begun to hit Pakistan hard, triggering panic at the highest levels of its leadership. Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday issued a strongly worded statement, accusing India of "deliberately" weakening the Indus Waters Treaty. He claimed that New Delhi's move has put the lives of ordinary Pakistanis at risk, warning that people could die of hunger and thirst if the situation continues.

Chaos in Pakistan after India's action

Dar said Pakistan has been witnessing serious disruption since April this year, when India took unilateral steps following the Pahalgam terror attack. He alleged that India has gone beyond diplomatic measures and is now committing what he termed "physical violations" of the Indus Waters Treaty. According to Dar, these actions strike at the very foundation of the treaty and pose challenges not only to regional stability but also to the sanctity of international law. His remarks reflect growing anxiety within Pakistan as water availability continues to shrink.

Why India put the Indus Waters Treaty on hold

On April 22, Pakistan-backed terrorists carried out a major attack in Pahalgam and killed 26 innocent Indian civilians. In response, India announced a series of punitive measures against Pakistan, including placing the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty in suspension. The treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the sharing and use of the Indus River system and its tributaries between India and Pakistan for over six decades. Following this, India also carried out Operation Sindoor, destroying nine terror camps and eliminating more than 100 terrorists, delivering a strong message against cross-border terrorism.

India has put Pakistani lives in danger: Dar

Dar alleged that India's actions have made Pakistan vulnerable to both floods and droughts, severely affecting the agricultural cycle. He claimed that water shortages in the Indus basin are posing a direct threat to the lives and livelihoods of millions of Pakistanis. Accusing India of manipulating water flows, Dar said the situation has become alarming across Pakistan. He went on to issue a veiled threat, claiming that blocking water supplies would be considered an act of war, a statement that highlights Islamabad's growing desperation amid the unfolding crisis.

