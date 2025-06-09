India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty triggers water crisis in Pakistan amid growing heatwave Pakistan faces a worsening water crisis and agricultural risks as India suspends the Indus Waters Treaty, citing national security concerns and advancing its own water infrastructure projects.

New Delhi:

A recent report by Pakistan’s Indus River System Authority (IRSA) reveals a 13.3% year-on-year shortfall in water released from the Indus basin, intensifying the already dire situation for farmers in Pakistan’s Punjab province. This comes in the wake of India suspending the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. According to the report, 124,500 cusecs of water were released to dams on June 5, compared to 144,000 cusecs during the same period last year.

Impact on Kharif crops and early monsoon concerns

The shortfall is expected to significantly disrupt the sowing of Kharif crops, which rely heavily on water availability during early summer. Agricultural experts warn that unless monsoon rains arrive soon, large swathes of farmland may remain uncultivated. Pakistani media has reported a 21% water deficit in the early Kharif season alone. The situation is exacerbated by extreme heat conditions, especially in Sindh, Balochistan, and Karachi, where temperatures are forecast to reach 37°C and beyond.

India's strategic shift and infrastructure push

India has responded to Pakistan’s appeals for restoration of the treaty with silence, choosing instead to accelerate the development of its water infrastructure. The Ministry of Jal Shakti has launched a pre-feasibility study for the ambitious Chenab-Ravi-Beas-Sutlej link canal project. This initiative aims to divert 15–20 million acre-feet of water to Indian states like Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan to meet growing agricultural and industrial needs.

While geographical constraints currently limit India’s ability to divert water from the Indus itself, officials haven’t ruled out future projects involving advanced tunnelling techniques through the Zaskar and Pir Panjal ranges.

National security cited as basis for suspension

India officially suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 and brokered by the World Bank, citing national security concerns. The move, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security, marks the first time the treaty has been put on hold. Indian officials insist that the treaty will remain suspended until Pakistan demonstrates a credible and permanent cessation of cross-border terrorism.

Pakistan's appeals go unanswered

Despite sending four diplomatic letters and urging the World Bank to intervene, Pakistan has not received any positive response. The World Bank has reportedly declined to mediate, while India remains firm on its stance, linking any future cooperation to security assurances from Islamabad.