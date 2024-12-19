Thursday, December 19, 2024
     
Lok Sabha Speaker bars MPs, political parties from holding demonstrations at Parliament gates

Earlier today, a clash between opposition MPs and BJP members inside the Parliament House over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar on Thursday turned into a pitched battle, leaving BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi injured.

Reported By : Devendra Parashar Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal
New Delhi
Published : Dec 19, 2024 22:40 IST, Updated : Dec 19, 2024 22:43 IST
NDA and INDIA bloc members during a protest over Dr BR
Image Source : PTI NDA and INDIA bloc members during a protest over Dr BR Ambedkar at Parliament premises

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday (December 19) issued strict instructions that no member/members, group of members or political parties and Members shall hold demonstrations at any of the building gates of Parliament House.

The comes after a clash between opposition MPs and BJP members inside the Parliament House over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar today turned into a pitched battle, leaving two BJP MPs hospitalised with injuries. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi became the centre of the ruling party’s accusations, including one by a woman MP who said he "misbehaved" with her.

The story is being updated. 

