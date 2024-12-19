Rahul Gandhi alleges BJP MPs tried to stop them, claims government wants to divert attention

Follow us on Image Source : X/@INCINDIA Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Parliament Scuffle: Amid escalating tensions in Parliament, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held a press conference to address the alleged scuffle that occurred within the Parliament premises on Thursday. Addressing the media, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the ruling party's MPs of deliberately obstructing the Opposition’s efforts to raise critical issues in Parliament. He claimed that the government is using such tactics to divert public attention from pressing national concerns.

The Leader of Opposition also alleged the ruling party of adhering to an ideology that is "anti-Ambedkar and anti-Constitutional." Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks in Rajya Sabha, Gandhi criticized the BJP for "undermining" the principles laid out by Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. “The BJP’s actions and policies are fundamentally opposed to the values of equality, justice, and democracy that Ambedkar stood for,” he remarked.

Rahul Gandhi's allegations against BJP

Gandhi also accused the BJP of orchestrating disruptions in Parliament to divert attention from a case involving industrialist Gautam Adani in the United States. At the presser, Gandhi alleged that the ruling party made deliberate attempts to suppress discussions on the matter and create unnecessary controversy. Gandhi said, "A few days ago, a case against Adani surfaced in the US and since then, the BJP has been trying to block any discussion on the issue. Their plan is to bury the matter entirely. Following this, Home Minister Amit Shah's statement revealed the unconstitutional and anti-Ambedkar mindset of the BJP and RSS. They aim to erase Ambedkar’s ideology...We demanded an apology and resignation from Amit Shah, but he has not responded. Today, as we peacefully marched from Ambedkar’s statue to the Parliament, BJP MPs holding wooden sticks obstructed our path and started a dispute," he added.

Opposition was blocked from entering Parliament: Kharge

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that BJP MPs tried to prevent Opposition leaders from entering Parliament. “We were holding a peaceful protest, walking in a line from Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s statue. Suddenly, BJP MPs sat at the Makar Dwar (main entrance) to block our entry. There were so many male MPs trying to show their muscle power, even stopping our women MPs.” Kharge added, “I am not physically capable of pushing anyone. Instead, I was pushed and lost my balance, causing me to sit down. Yet, they are accusing us of causing a scuffle.”

