Pope Francis laid to rest in Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica following emotional funeral mass Pope Francis was laid to rest at the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome following a funeral attended by global leaders, marking the end of an era of his leadership and legacy of compassion and reform.

New Delhi:

Pope Francis was laid to rest in a private burial ceremony at the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome on Saturday, following a funeral Mass attended by a multitude of mourners, including prominent world leaders and dignitaries. The service was held at St. Peter's Square, with hundreds of thousands of faithful and heads of state, including Indian President Droupadi Murmu and US President Donald Trump, coming together to honour the late pontiff.

Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21 at the age of 88 after suffering a stroke, was remembered for his profound legacy as a "pope among the people." During the funeral homily, the words of Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who led the service, celebrated Francis's life of humility and service, emphasizing his mission to "build bridges, not walls."

The funeral began at 1:30 p.m. (IST) in St. Peter's Square, where an impressive Baroque setting welcomed mourners from across the world. As one of the most significant papal events in recent history, the funeral drew an estimated 200,000 attendees, and the Vatican, along with Italian authorities, implemented extensive security measures to manage the large crowd.

A legacy of hope and compassion

Pope Francis, who became the head of the Catholic Church in 2013 following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI, had been in frail health in recent months. Despite his battle with double pneumonia, he made a final public appearance just 20 hours before his passing, delivering a powerful Easter message that focused on peace and hope.

In his final homily, Cardinal Parolin reflected on Francis's vision of peace and compassion, noting that the pontiff’s leadership was marked by a genuine connection to the common people, advocating for social justice, interfaith dialogue, and global solidarity. “His life was a testament to the power of kindness and the pursuit of harmony,” Parolin said during the service.

The sede vacante and the path to a new Pope

The funeral service marks the beginning of an official period of mourning for Pope Francis, which will last for nine days. Another Mass of mourning is scheduled for Sunday, and in the coming days, the Vatican will announce the start date for the conclave that will elect the next pope.

The papal conclave, a secret meeting of cardinals who are under 80 years old, will take place approximately 15 to 20 days after the pope’s death. The cardinals will gather in the Sistine Chapel, where they will cast their votes in a highly secretive process. Voting will continue until a candidate receives a two-thirds majority. If no pope is elected after 33 rounds of voting, a runoff will take place between the top two candidates.

During the transition period known as the sede vacante, the College of Cardinals assumes responsibility for the governance of the Vatican, with no significant decisions being made until a new pontiff is elected. Once a new pope is chosen, the black smoke from the Sistine Chapel will give way to white smoke, signaling the end of the conclave and the election of the new leader of the Catholic Church.

A final farewell

As the world bids farewell to Pope Francis, his death marks the end of an era defined by his pastoral care, commitment to reform, and efforts to make the church more inclusive. His funeral ceremony, which saw a gathering of global leaders and a sea of mourners, serves as a powerful reminder of the profound impact he had on the Catholic Church and the world at large.