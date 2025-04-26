Don't want to go to Pakistan: Seema Haider appeals PM Modi, CM Yogi for her stay in India Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who illegally entered India and married an Indian man, appeals to PM Modi and CM Yogi to allow her to stay in India, as her legal status remains under review.

New Delhi:

Following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Indian government has ordered the return of Pakistani nationals residing in India. However, Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who entered India illegally and later married an Indian man, has made it clear that she does not wish to return to Pakistan. In a heartfelt appeal, Seema urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow her to stay in India.

Seema Haider’s appeal

In a video posted on Instagram on Friday evening, Seema Haider, who gained attention after crossing the border with her four children to meet her partner, Sachin Meena, stated, "I don’t want to go back to Pakistan, Sir. I am requesting Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi to allow me to stay here. I was a daughter of Pakistan, but now I am a daughter-in-law of India. Please allow me to live here."

Seema, who embraced Hinduism after her marriage, expressed her desire to remain in India and live a peaceful life with her husband and children.

Background: Seema’s entry into India

Seema Haider came to India illegally with her four children to meet her lover, Sachin Meena, with whom she later married. She has also claimed that she converted to Hinduism after her marriage to Sachin. The couple now resides in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where they are raising their children.

Legal standpoint: Seema’s citizenship

Seema’s lawyer, A.P. Singh, recently stated that Seema is no longer a Pakistani citizen due to her marriage to Sachin Meena, an Indian citizen. He emphasised that her citizenship is now tied to her Indian husband. "The government’s order applies only to those individuals who hold Pakistani citizenship," said Singh. He further clarified that Seema’s case is unique, as it is already under investigation by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Singh also pointed out that Seema had filed a petition before the President of India, seeking her permanent stay in India. He assured that Seema is complying with all the conditions set by the court, including staying at her in-laws’ residence in Rabupura, Greater Noida, and not leaving the premises.

Seema Haider's status in India

Seema’s legal status is currently in limbo, as her case is being reviewed by the authorities. While she awaits a decision, she continues to live with her husband and children in India. Her lawyer has stressed that, after her marriage, her nationality is now aligned with her husband’s, and therefore, she should be allowed to remain in India.

The situation surrounding Seema Haider has sparked public debate, especially in the wake of heightened tensions following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Many are questioning whether her status in India should be reconsidered in light of recent developments, while others have expressed support for her desire to stay in the country she now calls home.