Delhi Police registers FIR against Rahul Gandhi for alleged physical assault on BJP MPs in Parliament

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi

Parliament scuffle: Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR against the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament Street Police station in connection with the scuffle between opposition and NDA parliamentarians at the entry steps of the House.

An FIR under section 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered.

BJP files 'attempt to murder' complaint

Earlier in the day, the BJP MPs, including Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi accusing him of "physical assault and incitement" during a scuffle in Parliament premises and sought his indictment under sections of attempt to murder and other charges.

The BJP has filed a complaint under sections 109, 115, 117, 125, 131 and 351. Section 109 is the section of attempt to murder, section 117 is intentionally causing serious injury.

However, the Delhi Police has decided not to file a case against Rahul Gandhi under Section 109 of the BNS for an attempt to murder.

BJP, INDIA bloc MPs clash

A clash between opposition MPs and BJP members inside the Parliament House over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar on Thursday turned into a pitched battle, leaving BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi injured. The BJP accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of pushing a senior parliamentarian, an allegation Gandhi denied and hit back with an accusation against the ruling party.

The clash took place near the Makar Dwar entrance when MPs from I.N.D.I.A. bloc tried to enter Parliament through an area occupied by BJP MPs holding a protest. Instead of using the empty section of the staircase, the opposition leaders insisted on passing through the protesters, resulting in jostling.

Sarangi, 69, a BJP MP from Odisha, sustained injuries on his left temple. He was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after receiving first aid at the Parliament premises. BJP MP Mukesh Rajput was also reportedly injured in the clashes.

According to the BJP, Rajput was pushed by Rahul Gandhi, after which he fell on party colleague Sarangi. Sarani and Rajput both got injured in the incident. They were admitted to RML hospital, New Delhi. According to the reports, Rajput was shifted to ICU of the hospital. On the other side, Congress said that its party chief Mallikarjun was manhandled by the BJP MPs. Gandhi said he and his party colleagues were denied the entry of the House by the BJP members.

Also Read: BJP files 'attempt to murder' complaint against Rahul Gandhi over alleged physical assault on MPs

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi alleges BJP MPs tried to stop Opposition members, claims govt wants to divert attention