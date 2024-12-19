BJP files 'attempt to murder' complaint against Rahul Gandhi over alleged physical assault on MPs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP MPs at the police station

BJP MPs, including Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, filed a complaint against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament Street Police station in connection with an the scuffle between opposition and NDA parliamentarians at the entry steps of the House on Thursday.

After filing a complaint against Rahul Gandhi, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said that the complaint clearly mentions that security forces repeatedly requested the Congress MP to use an alternative path, specifically arranged for a peaceful entry into Parliament. However, Rahul Gandhi declined the request.

BJP files 'attempt to murder' complaint against Rahul Gandhi

BJP MP Anurag Thakur said that a complaint under sections 109, 115, 117, 125, 131 and 351 has been filed against Rahul Gandhi with Delhi Police. "We have filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi with Delhi Police. In that, we have given information about the entire incident that happened in Parliament today. The kind of attitude Rahul Gandhi has, he thinks he is above the law, the Gandhi family thinks itself above the law. Rahul Gandhi also misbehaved with a female MP from Nagaland in a very arrogant manner," said Thakur.

He further said that Rahul Gandhi has done the work of physical attack and provocation, adding that the condition of Congress has become like a frustrated cat scratching the pillar. "We have filed a complaint under sections 109, 115, 117, 125, 131 and 351. Section 109 is the section of attempt to murder, section 117 is intentionally causing serious injury. The complaint has been filed by the MP of Vadodara," he added.

BJP, INDIA bloc MPs clash

A clash between opposition MPs and BJP members inside the Parliament House over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar on Thursday turned into a pitched battle, leaving BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi injured. The BJP accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of pushing a senior parliamentarian, an allegation Gandhi denied and hit back with an accusation against the ruling party.

The clash took place near the Makar Dwar entrance when MPs from I.N.D.I.A. bloc tried to enter Parliament through an area occupied by BJP MPs holding a protest. Instead of using the empty section of the staircase, the opposition leaders insisted on passing through the protesters, resulting in jostling.

Sarangi, 69, a BJP MP from Odisha, sustained injuries on his left temple. He was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after receiving first aid at the Parliament premises. BJP MP Mukesh Rajput was also reportedly injured in the clashes.

PM Modi dials BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi, Mukesh Rajput

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called BJP MPs to enquire about their health after they got injured in Parliament. RML MS Dr Ajay Shukla said, "He (PM called up) and inquired about the condition of both MPs. He spoke with both of them. He tried to make them understand to not worry and that they would be fine. They seem to be better now. Tests are being done."

According to the BJP, Rajput was pushed by Rahul Gandhi, after which he fell on party colleague Sarangi. Sarani and Rajput both got injured in the incident. They were admitted to RML hospital, New Delhi. According to the reports, Rajput was shifted to ICU of the hospital. On the other side, Congress said that its party chief Mallikarjun was manhandled by the BJP MPs. Gandhi said he and his party colleagues were denied the entry of the House by the BJP members.

Health condition of injured BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput

RML MS Dr Ajay Shukla said," Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput had head injuries. Both have been given medication. Rajput ji's blood pressure is still high. We are our doing best possible. Sarangi ji is an elderly person, and when there is pushing and shoving the BP could shoot up. This could lead to a heart arrest or stroke. Sarangi ji had been a cardiac patient. We are evaluating the situation."

