Lok Sabha privileges panel to meet on August 18 to probe Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'misconduct'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

The Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha will meet on August 18 probe the complaint of misconduct against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was suspended from the lower house on August 10.

The committee, led by BJP member Sunil Kumar Singh, is scheduled to discuss the resolution passed by the Lok Sabha on August 10 regarding the "gross, deliberate and repeated misconduct” of Chowdhury, demonstrating a complete disregard for the dignity of the House and the authority of the Chair.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla raised concerns about the conduct of both Chowdhury and BJP member Virendra Singh during the discussion on the no-confidence motion against the government. While Virendra Singh, the BJP representative from Ballia, apologized to the Chair for his behavior in the House and was not subjected to any punitive measures.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suspended from Lok Sabha

Chowdhury was suspended from the Lower House on August 10. The Congress leader will remain suspended from the service of the House until the Privileges Committee submits its report on the matter. The resolution for his suspension was moved by BJP leader Pralhad Joshi which was accepted by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

Chowdhury's actions "habitual" and deliberate”

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, termed Chowdhury's actions as "habitual" and deliberate”. Joshi pointed out that Chowdhury had consistently disrupted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the debate on the no-confidence motion, and had also interrupted during speeches by Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers in the Lok Sabha.

"In spite of repeated requests and repeated warnings from the Chair also, he has not improved himself. And, always in his debates, he makes baseless charges," Joshi said before moving a motion for Chowdhury’s suspension from the House pending investigation by the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suspended from Lok Sabha

Also Read: Did you get a call from Kolkata? PM Modi to Congress for 'ignoring' Adhir Ranjan

Latest India News