Loco pilot injured in Hyderabad train collision succumbs to injuries

Image Source : PTI Loco pilot injured in train collision succumbs to injuries

The loco pilot of Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) train, who was injured in a collision between two trains here last week, died at a private hospital, doctors said on Sunday.

Chandrashekhar, 31, was rescued after eight-hour long operation from the mangled motorman cabin of MMTS which had rammed into Kurnool City-Secunderabad Hundry Intercity Express at Kacheguda railway station here on November 11, injuring 16 passengers.

The Express train had stopped near the station for the signal when Lingampally-Falaknuma MMTS train came on the same track and collided head-on with the Hundry Express.

Six coaches of the MMTS train and three coaches of the Hundry Express were derailed, affecting the movement of several trains.

South Central Railway (SCR) officials had blamed MMTS loco pilot for the collision.

During the treatment, doctors were forced to amputate the injured loco pilot's leg above the knee due to extensive vascular damage. However, there was no improvement in his condition and he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night.

