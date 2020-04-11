Image Source : INDIA TV Lockdown in India will be extended by 2 weeks, says PM Modi in meeting with CMs on coronavirus

Lockdown in India will be extended by two weeks post April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a meeting via video conferencing with the state Chief Ministers today, amid rising cases of the coronavirus. The prime minister is also expected to address the nation tonight at 8 pm. He is likely to make an announcement on extending the lockdown in India. Minutes after the meeting concluded, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "PM has taken the correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is important to extend it."

WHAT PM MODI SAID:

Government will announced extension of the nationwide lockdown by two more weeks.

There will be certain exemptions which will also be announced.

'Jaan hai to jahan hai'. When I had addressed the nation I had said that to save life of every citizen, lockdown and social distancing are very important. Most of the people understood this and stayed at home.

WHAT CMs SAID AT THE CRUCIAL MEETING:

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said the decision on lockdown extension should be taken on humanitarian grounds keeping practicality in mind. She advocated for the identification of hotspots so that they are sealed immediately. She also raised concern on the "falling GDP" and asked the Centre for financial assistance in desperate times.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also joined in with Kejriwal, Thackeray and Amarinder Singh in asking PM Modi to extend the lockdown.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel recommended to give permission to carry out economic activities within the states and continue the ban on inter-state road, air and rail facilities.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged the prime minister to extend the coronavirus lockdown nationwide post April 14. Gehlot also expressed concern over the well being of labourers from Rajasthan stuck in other parts of the country while also suggesting that all chief ministers should formulate a strategy as to how the best possible assistance can be given to the farmers with regards to the Rabi crop.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also sought an extension of lockdown during the CMs' meeting with PM Modi.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan opposed lockdown extension in the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. It is reported that he updated Modi on the various measures taken by the state including increasing of coronavirus testing capacity, provision of PPEs and 23 hospitals providing treatments to Covid-19 patients.

