11-day lockdown imposed in Maharashtra's Nanded amid COVID spike

A lockdown will be imposed in Maharashtra's Nanded for eleven days, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. The restrictions will be in place from March 24.

On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded its highest spike since March 2020, pushing the state's total tally to 24,79,682. Meanwhile, 99 fatalities were also reported, taking the overall death toll to 53,399. As many as 11,314 patients were discharged during the day, taking the overall count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 22,14,867. Mumbai reported 3,779 fresh COVID-19 cases in the day while ten patients succumbed to the viral infection.

