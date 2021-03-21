In sharpest rise, Maharashtra records over 30K new cases: A look back at last 10 days

Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Maharashtra records over 30K new cases, highest spike since March 2020: A look back at last 10 days

With 30,535 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Sunday recorded its highest spike since March 2020. This has pushed the state's total tally to 24,79,682. Meanwhile, 99 fatalities were also reported, taking the overall death toll to 53,399, the state health department said. It said that as many as 11,314 patients were discharged during the day, taking the overall count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 22,14,867. Mumbai reported 3,779 fresh COVID-19 cases in the day while ten patients succumbed to the viral infection.

The state had reported its first COVID-19 case in March last year. The daily number of cases had started rising gradually and in September last year, more than one lakh cases were added in Maharashtra within a span of merely a week.

A LOOKBACK AT LAST 10 DAYS

On March 20, Maharashtra reported 27,126 new COVID-19 cases and 92 deaths. The state also discharged 13,588 people from hospitals. Pune recorded the highest 3,200 new cases, followed by 2,982 in Mumbai and 2,873 in Nagpur city.

On March 19, the state saw 25,681 new COVID-19 cases with the caseload crossing the 24 lakh mark. With 70 fatalities, the death toll reached 53,208. Mumbai recorded 3,063 new cases, followed by 2,872 in Pune city and 2,617 in Nagpur city. About 14,400 patients were discharged from

hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 21,89,965.

On March 18, as many as 25,833 cases were reported. It took the caseload to 23,96,340 while 58 fatalities pushed the death toll to 53,138. On the other hand, as many as 12,764 patients were discharged from hospitals. Nagpur city recorded 2,926 new cases, followed by 2,877 in Mumbai and 2,791 in Pune city.

On March 17, Maharashtra reported as many as 23,179 new cases of coronavirus. With these new cases, Maharashtra's overall infection count rose to 23,70,507. With 84 deaths reported, the state's fatality count jumped to 53,080. As many as 9,138 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the recovery count to 21,63,391.

On March 16, the state witnessed 17,864 new cases and 87 deaths. The caseload in the state rose to 23,47,328 and death toll reached 52,996. As many as 9,510 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total of recoveries to 21,54,253.

On March 15, Maharashtra reported 15,051 new coronavirus cases, taking the state's caseload to 23,29,464, while 48 fatalities took the death toll to 52,909. As many as 10,671 coronavirus patients were discharged, taking the rally of recoveries to 21,44,743.

On March 14, Maharashtra recorded a spike of 16,620 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed its overall caseload to 23,14,413, while 50 deaths took the toll to 52,861.

On March 13, The state saw the addition of 15,602 fresh COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths, taking the tally to 22,97,793 and the toll to 52,811. With 7,461 patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, the count of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 21,25,211. Nagpur city recorded 1,828 new cases, followed by 1,709 in Mumbai and 1,667 in Pune city.

On March 12, Maharashtra recorded 15,817 new infections, taking the caseload to 22,82,191, while the death toll reached 52,723 with 56 new fatalities. The state had earlier reported more than 15,000 cases on October 2 last year, after which new cases had declined. As many as 11,344 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total of recoveries to 21,17,744.

On March 11, The state witnessed 14,317 new coronavirus infections, which took its caseload to 22,66,374. With 57 fatalities, the death toll reached 52,667. As many as 7,193 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total of recoveries to 21,06,400.

