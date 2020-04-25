Lockdown: Delhi govt yet to decide on opening of shops in city

Image Source : PTI Delhi govt yet to decide on opening of shops in city

Despite the central government's order to allow the opening of standalone shops amid the lockdown, shopkeepers in Delhi will have to wait a little longer as the Delhi government is yet to decide on the implementation of the order. According to a senior official in the Delhi government, the state authorities will first 'study' the order and go through the ground reports before taking a final call on the matter. "The situation is different here, all our districts are currently under hotspot category and we don't want to take any decision hurriedly. The decision can be expected within a day or two," the official told IANS requesting anonymity.

Earlier, on April 19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said there will be no relaxation in the lockdown due to the coronavirus in the national capital as all the 11 districts are hotpots.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said the situation will be reviewed after a week and if there is improvement, the relaxation will be given. The Delhi government is expected to hold a review meeting on April 27 to decide if the relaxation would be allowed or the restrictions will continue keeping in view the high number of cases of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to have a meeting with the Chief Ministers across the country on April 27 to discuss the COVID-19 related issues.

