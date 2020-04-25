Lockdown: Lajpat Nagar, Nehru Place, Sarojini among Delhi markets to remain closed | Check full list

Image Source : AP A man enters in a grocery shop which makes masks mandatory for customers during nationwide lockdown.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a late-night order on Friday gave some relaxations in the lockdown allowing shops within city limits across the country to open from today. The shops will be allowed to open in areas that are not coronavirus hotspots. However, all shops will work with 50% staff and have to adhere to the norms of social distancing while people venturing out will have to wear masks and take all necessary precautions.

Shops in urban (municipal) areas, market complexes such as Nehru Place, Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Khan Market, South Extention, Karol Bagh, Ghaffar Market, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, Greater Kailash, Defence Colony, Rajouri Garden etc will still remain close. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, made it clear that shops in market places, multi-brand and single-brand malls located in municipality areas shall continue to remain closed till May 3. The government amended its April 15 order allowing all shops, including neighbourhood shops and standalone shops, shops in residential complexes, within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State and UT will be allowed to open during the lockdown. The ministry also said shops located in registered markets located outside the municipal corporations and municipalities can open after following the drill of social distancing and wearing of masks but with 50 per cent of strength. Single and muti-brands shall continue to remain closed.

