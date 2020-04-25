Lockdown: Will salon, beauty parlours open after new govt order? Here's what we know

Bengali Market, Delhi.

The government has issued an order which allows some shops and establishments to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. This order includes the opening of shops and services across the country including non-essential services. Will salons and beauty parlours open after this order?

Yes, as per the new government order, salons and beauty parlours have been allowed to open their shops. They have been asked to follow certain social distancing norms just like everyone else.

Anyone who is working at the shop has to be wearing a mask at all times.

The government order that allows these places to open from Saturday, however, does not involve salons and beauty parlours that are situated inside malls and large urban municipal areas market complexes, which have been excluded from this order.

