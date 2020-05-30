Image Source : FILE UNLOCK1: Religious places, hotels, restaurants, malls to open from June 8

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued new guidelines for the fifth phase of lockdown which is slated to begin from Monday, June 1. According to the new guidelines, all activities outside containment zones have been allowed to resume in a phased manner.

The guidelines will come into effect from June and will be effective till June 30. The current phase of re-opening, 'Unlock 1', will have an economic focus.

In 'Phase I', religious places and places of worship for public; hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services; and shopping malls; will be permitted to open from June 8, 2020.

The government will issue guidelines in this regard.

The new guidelines had been issued based on extensive consultations held with States and Union Territories, the home ministry said.

Among those that continue to remain prohibited are:

International travel of passengers

Operation of metro

Cinema halls

Gyms

Swimming pools

Entertainment parks

Theatres

Bars

Auditoriums

Assembly halls

Social/politica/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions/ and other large congregations.

