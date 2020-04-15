Image Source : PTI Lockdown Guidelines: Agriculture, IT, e-commerce allowed from April 20, suspends all travel till May 3

The Ministry of Home Affairs have issued guidelines for the second phase of the lockdown on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 3. According to the latest guidelines issued by the MHA, economic activities like agriculture, IT, e-commerce and inter-state transport will be allowed after April 20 to "mitigate hardships to the public", There will be no air, rail or inter-state travel till May 3, the guidelines say.

According to the guidelines, good processing, manufacturing units and industries will be allowed in rural areas amid the coronavirus lockdown. Educational institutions, coaching centres, domestic and international air travel as well as train services will remain suspended till May 3 to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

