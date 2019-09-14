Nirmala Sitharaman briefs media on Govt's crucial decisions | HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday, September 14, 2019
     
Nirmala Sitharaman briefs media on Govt's crucial decisions

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday addressed the media on crucial decisions of the Government of India.

New Delhi Updated on: September 14, 2019 16:13 IST
LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman briefs media on Govt's crucial
LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman briefs media on Govt's crucial decisions

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday addressed the media on crucial decisions of the Government of India. 

HIGHLIGHTS: Nirmala Sitharaman press conference

  1. Will offer higher insurance cover to banks lending working capital for exports in a move which will cost Rs 1700 crores per annum to the government, says Nirmala Sitharaman
  2. Fully automated electronic refund route for input tax credits in GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
  3. Rs 50,000 crore revenue will be foregone with introduction of remission of duties or taxes on export products: Nirmala Sitharaman
  4. Existing Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) for textiles will continue up to December 31: Nirmala Sitharaman
  5. Remission of duties or taxes on export products to replace MEIS, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman announcing sops for exports: Nirmala Sitharaman
  6. Measures being taken to improve credit outflow from banks, says FM announcing third tranche of stimulus measures for economy, says Nirmala Sitharaman
  7. Transmission of interest rate cuts being effected by banks: Nirmala Sitharaman
  8. Revival signs in industrial production, fixed investment: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
  9. The scheme of Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) is a new scheme, it shall completely replace all Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) from January 1, 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman
  10. On 19th September I will meet chiefs of public sector banks, says Nirmala Sitharaman
  11. Inflation is under control and there is a clear sign of revival of industrial production, says Nirmala Sitharaman
  12. Export Credit Guarantee Corp (EGC) will expand scope of export credit insurance scheme; incentive to cost Rs 1,700 cr per annum: Nirmala Sitharaman
  13. Rs 36,000 cr to Rs 68,000 cr of credit will be available for exports after priority sector lending tag: Nirmala Sitharaman
  14. Govt to cut turnaround time in ports, airports via use of technology: Nirmala Sitharaman on steps to boost exports
  15. Govt relaxes external commercial borrowing guidelines for affordable housing: Nirmala Sitharaman on steps to boost real estate sector
  16. Interest on housing building advance to be lowered: Nirmala Sitharaman.
  17. Special window to provide last mile funding for housing projects that are non-NPA and not under NCLT; govt to provide Rs 10,000 crore: Nirmala Sitharaman

WATCH: Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference

