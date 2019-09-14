Nirmala Sitharaman briefs media on Govt's crucial decisions | HIGHLIGHTS Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday addressed the media on crucial decisions of the Government of India.

Image Source : LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman briefs media on Govt's crucial decisions Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday addressed the media on crucial decisions of the Government of India. HIGHLIGHTS: Nirmala Sitharaman press conference Will offer higher insurance cover to banks lending working capital for exports in a move which will cost Rs 1700 crores per annum to the government, says Nirmala Sitharaman Fully automated electronic refund route for input tax credits in GST: Nirmala Sitharaman Rs 50,000 crore revenue will be foregone with introduction of remission of duties or taxes on export products: Nirmala Sitharaman Existing Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) for textiles will continue up to December 31: Nirmala Sitharaman Remission of duties or taxes on export products to replace MEIS, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman announcing sops for exports: Nirmala Sitharaman Measures being taken to improve credit outflow from banks, says FM announcing third tranche of stimulus measures for economy, says Nirmala Sitharaman Transmission of interest rate cuts being effected by banks: Nirmala Sitharaman Revival signs in industrial production, fixed investment: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The scheme of Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) is a new scheme, it shall completely replace all Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) from January 1, 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman On 19th September I will meet chiefs of public sector banks, says Nirmala Sitharaman Inflation is under control and there is a clear sign of revival of industrial production, says Nirmala Sitharaman Export Credit Guarantee Corp (EGC) will expand scope of export credit insurance scheme; incentive to cost Rs 1,700 cr per annum: Nirmala Sitharaman Rs 36,000 cr to Rs 68,000 cr of credit will be available for exports after priority sector lending tag: Nirmala Sitharaman Govt to cut turnaround time in ports, airports via use of technology: Nirmala Sitharaman on steps to boost exports Govt relaxes external commercial borrowing guidelines for affordable housing: Nirmala Sitharaman on steps to boost real estate sector Interest on housing building advance to be lowered: Nirmala Sitharaman. Special window to provide last mile funding for housing projects that are non-NPA and not under NCLT; govt to provide Rs 10,000 crore: Nirmala Sitharaman ALSO READ | Inflation under control, clear signs of revival in factory output: Nirmala Sitharaman ALSO READ | Govt announces Rs 50,000 crore export incentive scheme WATCH: Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference nirmala sitharaman