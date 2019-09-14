Nirmala Sitharaman briefs media on Govt's crucial decisions | HIGHLIGHTS

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday addressed the media on crucial decisions of the Government of India.
HIGHLIGHTS: Nirmala Sitharaman press conference
- Will offer higher insurance cover to banks lending working capital for exports in a move which will cost Rs 1700 crores per annum to the government, says Nirmala Sitharaman
- Fully automated electronic refund route for input tax credits in GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
- Rs 50,000 crore revenue will be foregone with introduction of remission of duties or taxes on export products: Nirmala Sitharaman
- Existing Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) for textiles will continue up to December 31: Nirmala Sitharaman
- Remission of duties or taxes on export products to replace MEIS, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman announcing sops for exports: Nirmala Sitharaman
- Measures being taken to improve credit outflow from banks, says FM announcing third tranche of stimulus measures for economy, says Nirmala Sitharaman
- Transmission of interest rate cuts being effected by banks: Nirmala Sitharaman
- Revival signs in industrial production, fixed investment: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
- The scheme of Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) is a new scheme, it shall completely replace all Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) from January 1, 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman
- On 19th September I will meet chiefs of public sector banks, says Nirmala Sitharaman
- Inflation is under control and there is a clear sign of revival of industrial production, says Nirmala Sitharaman
- Export Credit Guarantee Corp (EGC) will expand scope of export credit insurance scheme; incentive to cost Rs 1,700 cr per annum: Nirmala Sitharaman
- Rs 36,000 cr to Rs 68,000 cr of credit will be available for exports after priority sector lending tag: Nirmala Sitharaman
- Govt to cut turnaround time in ports, airports via use of technology: Nirmala Sitharaman on steps to boost exports
- Govt relaxes external commercial borrowing guidelines for affordable housing: Nirmala Sitharaman on steps to boost real estate sector
- Interest on housing building advance to be lowered: Nirmala Sitharaman.
- Special window to provide last mile funding for housing projects that are non-NPA and not under NCLT; govt to provide Rs 10,000 crore: Nirmala Sitharaman
