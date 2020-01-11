Left leaning students' outfits, ABVP hold protest at JNU campus against Jan 5 violence

Image Source : PTI JNU Students' Union president Aisha Ghosh during her address to media personnel after a meeting with HRD Secretrary Amit Khare, in New Delhi

Members of the Left-leaning students' outfits and the ABVP held protests at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here on Friday against the January 5 violence on the campus.

While the RSS-affiliated ABVP took out a silent protest march inside the varsity premises, students belonging to the Left-leaning outfits organsied a poster making event and formed a human chain.

While the protests were silent with no sloganeering, there was heavy deployment of police personnel in plain clothes to prevent any untoward incident.

Carrying banners which read 'red terror down down' and 'reclaim our studies', members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) took out a march from Sabarmati T-point to the main gate of the varsity.

Members of the JNU Teachers' Federation (JNUTF) too participated in the march as police in plain clothes flanked the protesters.

While students from the Left-leaning groups carried banners of 'fees must fall' and 'in defence of public funded higher education' as they formed a human chain at the Sabarmati T-point and later marched towards the main gate.

Some of the students had covered their mouths with a black cloth and did not raise any slogans. The Delhi Police on Friday released pictures of nine suspects in the JNU violence case and claimed JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, a member Students' Federation of India, was one of them.

Of the nine, seven belong to left-leaning student organisations while two are affiliated to a "right-wing students'' body, police said.