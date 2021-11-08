Lashkar terrorist apprehended in Pulwama, grenades recovered

A terrorist was apprehended from the Mirgund area in the Pulwama region of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
A joint search operation by CRPF, JKP, and the Indian Army conducted a search operation in Mirgund, Rajpora, Pulwama today during which they apprehended a terrorist identified as Sarwir Ahmed Mir.
Two hand grenades were also recovered from his possession.
A resident of Bathen, Pulwama, 21-year-old Sarwir Ahmed Mir 21 went missing from his home recently and joined terror organisation LeT.
ALSO READ | Policeman shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar's Batamaloo area
ALSO READ | Srinagar: Terrorists escape after brief gunfight with security forces