Monday, November 08, 2021
     
Lashkar terrorist apprehended in Pulwama, grenades recovered

Manzoor Mir Manzoor Mir
New Delhi Published on: November 08, 2021 17:59 IST
Representational image.
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Representational image.

A terrorist was apprehended from the Mirgund area in the Pulwama region of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

A joint search operation by CRPF, JKP, and the Indian Army conducted a search operation in Mirgund, Rajpora, Pulwama today during which they apprehended a terrorist identified as Sarwir Ahmed Mir.

Two hand grenades were also recovered from his possession.

A resident of Bathen, Pulwama, 21-year-old Sarwir Ahmed Mir 21 went missing from his home recently and joined terror organisation LeT.

