Landslides disrupt traffic on NH-10 linking Sikkim and West Bengal | Check affected points Landslides triggered by continuous heavy rain have disrupted traffic along National Highway 10, which connects Sevoke in West Bengal to Rangpo in Sikkim. Key affected areas include 29 Mile, Kali Jhora, Seti Jhora, Selfie Dara, Birik Dara, Likhuveer.

Gangtok:

SikSeveral landslides triggered by continuous heavy rains over the past few days have severely disrupted traffic on National Highway 10, the key route connecting Sikkim with West Bengal. Officials confirmed the situation on Tuesday, stating that roadblocks have been reported across multiple points along the 52-km highway stretch between Sevoke in West Bengal and Rangpo in Sikkim.

Routes affected and to be avoided

Traffic movement has been hampered at several vulnerable points in West Bengal’s Kalimpong district. Commuters are advised to avoid the following areas where landslides have blocked or narrowed the road:

29 Mile

Kali Jhora

Seti Jhora

Selfie Dara

Birik Dara

Likhuveer

Melli

Bhalu Khola

Authorities from the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) have deployed heavy machinery at these sites to clear debris and restore connectivity.

Restoration work underway

Officials said that one-way traffic has resumed in some of the less-affected stretches. However, frequent landslides continue to affect the region, leading to regular traffic snarls. “The debris will be cleared soon as work is being carried out on a war footing,” said an NHIDCL official.

Additionally, police personnel from Kalimpong district have been deployed to manage and regulate traffic flow in the affected areas. Travellers are being urged to plan their journeys in accordance with the latest road conditions.

Sikkim weather update

The region continues to experience heavy rainfall, increasing the risk of further landslides. Meteorological reports suggest that intermittent rain is expected to persist over the next few days.

Authorities remain on high alert, and travellers are advised to stay updated through local advisories before setting out.