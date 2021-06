Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREEN GRAB, TWITTER Multiple cylinder blast reported in Lahore, Pakistan.

Multiple cylinder blasts have occurred at the Barkat Market in Lahore, Pakistan on Tuesday afternoon. As per initial information, several shops have been damaged.

In a video that was shared on Twitter, a huge explosion was seen following multiple blasts in Lahore's one of the busiest Barkat Market. While a number of shops were damaged, many people are also feared injured and killed.

More to follow.

