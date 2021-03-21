Kumbh Mela 2021: Centre's SOPs to be implemented; COVID-19 negative report mandatory. Details

Image Source : PTI Centre's SOPs to be implemented at Kumbh Mela

Amid the preparations for the Kumbh Mela 2021 starting from April 1, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said apart from the guidelines issued by the Centre there will be no other restrictions on the tourists coming to take the holy dip. The Uttarakhand government had issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the ashrams, dharamshalas, ghats, hotels, restaurants, guest houses, public vehicles, parking lots, railway stations, bus stations, shops, etc.

For this year's Kumbh Mela, the below SOPs will be implemented

This year, the Kumbh Mela will be organised for a shorter span, from April 1 to 30

Three 'Shahi Snans' will be performed in April

On April 12 and 14, all the 13 Akharas will take the holy dip while on April 27 Bairagi Akhara will take the holy dip

As per the health arrangements, 100 teams have been constituted for thermal screening while the teams performing the COVID-19 tests have been increased to 50 from 40 and the ambulances have also been increased to 54 from 32

A team of 100 doctors and 148 paramedical staff from Uttar Pradesh has reached Haridwar

Tents and toilets will be made and all the Mahamandleshwars will be provided necessary facilities

Devotees will have to get their RT-PCR test done 72 hours before participating in the Kumbh. They will be permitted only if they are tested negative

