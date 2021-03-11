Kumbh Mela 2021: How to register online - Explained

Image Source : INDIA TV Kumbh Mela 2021: How to register online

Uttarakhand Government has issued SOPs and guidelines related to Kumbh Mela Registration, passes, and COVID-19 safety measures for visitors to the Kumbh Mela. These guidelines have to be followed by everybody visiting the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. The Kumbh Mela Registration 2021 can be done online on the Kumbh Mela registration official portal.

How to register online for Kumbh Mela 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website -- dsclservices.org.in/kumbh

Step 2: Fill up the registration form with details like Name, Father Name, Gender, Age, Email, and Phone Number.

Step 3: Upload documents: 1) Address Proof and 2) COVID-19 test report (The report should have a test date 72 hours before the date of the visit.)

Step 4: Fill travelling details like Type of Trip, mode of transport, mode of arrival in the Haridwar town, Number of co-travellers in your group.

Step 5: Mention your stay option whether it is hotel, dharamshala, ashram, homestay, own house, relatives accommodation, or no accommodation for a day trip only.

Step 6: Fill your address and city from where you are coming from and mention the purpose of the visit.

Emergency Contact Details for Kumbh Mela 2021

Kumbh Mela Helpline Number: +91-1334 222725, +91-1334 222726, +91-1334 222727

Ambulance: 108

Police: 100

