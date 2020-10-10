J-K: 2 terrorists killed by security forces in Kulgam; encounter ends

Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

At least two terrorists have been killed by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. One M4 rifle and one pistol has been recovered from the eliminated terrorists.

Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in the encounter between security forces and terrorists in Chingam area of Kulgam, Kashmir Zone Police said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, three terrorists were killed during an anti-terrorism operation in Shopian area of South Kashmir after repeated persuasions and even halting up the operation to enable their surrender failed to yield any positive results. All the three belonged to the banned Al-Badr terror organisation.

The 44-RR has the maximum number of killings of militants to its credit as well as maximum apprehensions and surrenders. Rashtriya Rifles was carved out of the army in the early 1990s as a specialised counter-insurgency force to tackle terrorism in the Kashmir valley and the higher areas of Jammu region.

The 44 RR is known for its people-friendly initiatives in the area. At times it has made pro-people gestures including frequent visits to the families of active militants in order to persuade them to return from militancy besides engaging with youths in different activities.

