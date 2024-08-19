Kolkata rape-murder: Delhi doctors to provide free OPD on road outside Health Ministry from today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata triggered nationwide protests led by doctors

Amid the ongoing nationwide strike by the doctors demanding strict laws for the safety of health workers, the resident doctors of AIIMS and other Delhi-based hospitals have announced to provide the OPD (Out Patient Department) services for free in front of the Health Ministry on the road from August 19. The Resident Doctors Association of the AIIMS, in its statement, said to continue free services at Nirman Sadan (Health Ministry) till they are assured of adequate security in hospitals through a Central Protection Act.

The statement read, "Resident doctors will be available for providing Elective OPD services of around 36 specialties including medicine, Surgery, Obs & Gynae, Pediatrics, Opthalmology, Orthopedics and others to patients outside Nitraman Bhawan, Emergency services will continue as before at our hospitals."

AIIMS RDA urges govt for urgent ordinance

The association also urged the government to accept their plea and come up with an ordinance for the safety of health workers. "We are urging the government to accept our plea for an urgent central ordinance for the safety and security of healthcare workers and institutes," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the nationwide strike continues in solidarity with the victim of the Kolkata rape and murder case. The CBI, which took over the case from West Bengal Police conducted a psychology test on the accused Sanjay Roy on August 18. The test was conducted with the help of a team of five experts from CBI's Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

Moreover, the CBI questioned Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the incident took place, for a second consecutive day on Saturday in connection with the alleged rape and killing of the trainee doctor.

Notably, the body of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor, who was allegedly raped and killed inside a seminar hall of the state-run hospital, was found on August 9. Roy, a civic volunteer, was arrested in this connection.



