Kolkata rape-murder case: TMC MP summoned after he demanded Police Commissioner's custodial interrogation

Kolkata Police on Sunday summoned TMC MP Sukhendu Shekhar Ray and asked him to report at Lalbazar police station. Sukhendu has been summoned under Section 35 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) for posting misleading facts on social media. The action by the Kolkata Police came after Sukhendu, a TMC MP, strongly criticised the RG Kar Medical College Principal and Kolkata Police Commissioner and demanded their custodial interrogation.

His statement was unprecedented as he is the Rajya Sabha MP from Trinamool Congress which is ruling the state and is under strong pressure regarding the gruesome killing and rape of post-graduate trainee doctors in RG Kar Medical College. He had also raised questions about the floating of suicide theory, and the demolishing of the wall of the hospital hall.

What did Sukhendu Shekhar say?

Taking to social media platform X, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy has said, "CBI must act fairly. Custodial interrogation of the ex-principal and Police Commissioner is a must to know who and why floated suicide story." He added, "Why wall of hall demolished, who patronised Roy to be so powerful, Why sniffer dog used after 3 days. 100s of such questions. Make them speak."

TMC reacts on Ray's demand

Reacting to his demand, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, "Today, MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy has tweeted that there should be a custodial interrogation of the police commissioner (of Kolkata). We oppose this demand because CP Vineet Goyal did his best within 12 hours and the accused has been arrested and more interrogation was underway. The CM had asked for more 3-4 days and there were chances of a breakthrough. But now the case is with the CBI and the CM has no objection to it. The emotion and the protest of Sukhendu Sekhar Roy are logical but such an illogical demand that he wants the police commissioner arrested, we condemn this demand. He should not have tweeted this."

BJP leader also summoned

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police has also summoned Dr Kunal Sarkar, Dr Subarna Goswami and BJP leader Locket Chatterjee to Lalbazar at 3:00 PM today. They will be interrogated by the Kolkata Police on charges of spreading the victim's identity and spreading rumours.