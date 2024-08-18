Kolkata rape-murder case: MHA directs states to send law and order report every 2 hours on doctors' protest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Protests continued to escalate across the nation

Amid intensified nationwide protests by medical professionals following the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has requested a "situation report" from all states every two hours.

In a communication issued on Friday, August 16, the MHA requested regular updates on the law and order situation from state and Union Territory police forces in response to the Kolkata incident. The ministry stated, "Regarding two-hourly law and order situation reports, the competent authority has decided to monitor the situation in your state/UT following the murder of a trainee woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. Henceforth, a continuous two-hourly law and order situation report in this regard may kindly be sent to the MHA control room by fax/e-mail/WhatsApp starting from 4 pm today (Saturday)."

Significantly, the home ministry also provided the relevant contact details for state police forces to send the reports.

CBI summons former RG Kar Hospital principal for third time

Meanwhile, in a significant development in the case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is leading the investigation, has summoned the former Principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, for questioning for the third time. Ghosh had previously appeared before the CBI on August 16 (for 15 hours) and August 17 (for 13 hours) and has been asked to appear again at 11 am today.

It is pertinent to note that Ghosh has been subjected to extensive investigation by the CBI in regards to the case. According to available information, Ghosh has been questioned about his location on the night of the incident, his immediate reaction, and how and who informed the family and officials about the tragedy. Significantly, his statements were also cross-referenced by the CBI with those of others who were on duty at the hospital that night. However, a CBI officer, as quoted by media reports, mentioned that some of Ghosh's answers were convoluted.

Moreover, in addition to Ghosh, the CBI has also questioned over 20 individuals from a list of 40, including doctors and police officers, in connection with the incident.



