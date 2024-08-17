Kolkata rape case: CBI summons former RG Kar Hospital principal Dr Sandip Ghosh for interrogation today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dr Sandip Ghosh.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has released the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Dr Sandip Ghosh after about 13 hours of interrogation on August 17. He was also interrogated for 15 hours on August 16 (Friday) by the officials.

As per reports, Sandip Ghosh has been summoned by CBI on August 18 (Sunday). He has been asked to appear before the agency at 11:00 am.

Sandip Ghosh at CBI office for probe

Earlier in the day, amid nationwide protests condemning the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, RG Kar Medical College former principal Sandip Ghosh arrived at the Central Bureau of Investigation's office in Kolkata on Saturday and said to stop spreading rumours that he has been arrested by the investigating agency.

A team of CBI including the Joint Director and Additional Director also arrived at the CBI Special Crime Branch at CGO complex in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, doctors are continuing their protests across the country against the rape and murder of a second-year trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College. Resident doctors at Rajkot Civil Hospital held a protest against the incident at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Residents and doctors also held a protest in Ahmedabad at the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against the rape-murder incident in Kolkata. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has declared a 24-hour withdrawal of services by all the modern medicine doctors of the country irrespective of the sector and place of work in response to nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of a second-year trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

(With inputs from Onkar)