Kolkata Port Trust renamed after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, announces PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi at the inauguration of 150th anniversary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust annocuned the renaming of port which will now be known as Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee port. Dr Mukherjee was the founder president of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

Inaugurating 150th anniversary celebrations of the port, PM Modi also felicitated the two oldest pensioners of the Port Trust Nagina Bhagat and Naresh Chandra Chakraborty.

Speaking during the anniversary celebrations, PM Modi said, "Development of waterways has improved Kolkata Port Trust's connectivity with industrial centres in east India, made trade easier for our neighbouring countries."\

"Country's coasts are gateways to development, our government started Sagarmala programme to improve connectivity," PM Modi on the

occasion of Kolkata Port Trust's sesquicetenary celebrations," Modi said.

Earlier, clearing misconceptions on amended Citizenship Act or CAA allegedly being fuelled by opposition parties, PM Modi on Sunday clarified that the law is about giving rights and not about taking them away.

Speaking on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the day when India celebrates National Youth Day across the country, Modi said youth and other citizens of the country are being misled on the CAA which came into force on Friday almost a month after Parliament passed it on December 11.

"CAA is a law to provide citizenship, it does not snatch citizenship. The government is providing citizenship through the law, it is not taking back the citizenship of anyone," Modi said while addressing youth at Belur Math.

The Prime Minister said that the CAA provides citizenship to those migrants who faced persecution in the name of religion in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. "The people who believe in the Constitution of India will be given citizenship on the basis of certain legalities."

